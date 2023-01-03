Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 11.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 938,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.95. 261,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,208. Globant has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $304.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Globant by 150.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $45,844,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 6,384.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,609,000 after buying an additional 184,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

