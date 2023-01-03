Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 11.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 938,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.
Globant Price Performance
Globant stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.95. 261,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,208. Globant has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $304.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.