Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Increases By 16.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Graybug Vision by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 148,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

