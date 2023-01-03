Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Declines By 15.8%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 33,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

