Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expands By 15.2%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 721,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,306. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

