Short Interest in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Grows By 8.0%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,562 shares of company stock valued at $155,456. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,978,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

