Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expands By 16.9%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,386. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The company had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

