Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Decreases By 14.0%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 8,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The company has a market cap of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,915 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

