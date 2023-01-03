Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declines By 11.1%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JOF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

