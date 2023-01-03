Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 16.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kajima Stock Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277. Kajima has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

