Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Rises By 11.7%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group to a “sell” rating and set a $45.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $54.39 during trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

