Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 16.8%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

KFS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 71.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

