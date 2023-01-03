Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 16.8%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance
KFS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.