Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Declines By 10.8%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNHFF remained flat at $154.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $214.39.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
