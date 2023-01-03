Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 20.1%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 357.0 days.
Mercialys Stock Performance
Mercialys stock remained flat at $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Mercialys has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
Mercialys Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercialys (MEIYF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.