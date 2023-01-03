Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declines By 16.5%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MFA Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 758,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

