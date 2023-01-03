Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declines By 16.5%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 758,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

