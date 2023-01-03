Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Declines By 12.2%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 137,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Australia Bank Company Profile

NABZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

