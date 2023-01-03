Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Rises By 6.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 17,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 250,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,637. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.