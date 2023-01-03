Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 98.9% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

