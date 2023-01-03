Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of SWIR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

About Sierra Wireless

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.