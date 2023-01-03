Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of SWIR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
