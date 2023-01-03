SingularityNET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00039050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00228501 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0469495 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $891,581.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.