Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Increased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS remained flat at $91.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,470. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

