SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.22 million.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,793. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

