SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.6 %

SGH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 1,120,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

