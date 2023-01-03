SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.44 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,793. The stock has a market cap of $744.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

