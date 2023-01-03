SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,850 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.12. 3,859,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.