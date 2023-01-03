Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,130. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

