Songbird Price Hits $0.0151 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $150.67 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

