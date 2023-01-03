Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires Shares of 600 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

