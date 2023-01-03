Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires Shares of 600 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.09.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.