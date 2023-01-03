Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,676 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

