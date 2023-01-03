Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 726 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.