Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

