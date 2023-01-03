Square Token (SQUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $928,664.37

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.84 or 0.00130437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $45.16 million and $928,664.37 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.78262366 USD and is up 9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,653,584.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.