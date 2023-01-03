Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,110 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.75% of Squarespace worth $52,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,254,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 460,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 216,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 6,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,140. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.