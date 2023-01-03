Starname Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $337,570.10 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $337,570.10 and approximately $1,855.49 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

