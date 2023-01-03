Status Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $76.04 million and $1.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01926446 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,562,890.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

