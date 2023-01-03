Status Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Status has a market capitalization of $75.16 million and $2.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00228566 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01926446 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,562,890.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

