Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,191 shares.The stock last traded at $42.28 and had previously closed at $42.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steel Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $908.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

