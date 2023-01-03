Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 14,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.