Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. 77,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $384.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.