Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.36. 166,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,447. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

