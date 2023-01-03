Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,302 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 881,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,595. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.