Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.51

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 3883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 173,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.