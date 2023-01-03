Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,073. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

