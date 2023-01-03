Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 1,565 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

