Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 2,873 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 23,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

