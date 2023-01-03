StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of AAME opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

