StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.9 %

CVU stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

