StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.