StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

