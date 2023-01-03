StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

