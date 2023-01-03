StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TESS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
