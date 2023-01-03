StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

